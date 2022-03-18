Chiefs Agree to Terms with Safety Justin Reid

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with free agent safety Justin Reid.

“I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to Coach Spagnuolo’s defense.”

“Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.”

Reid (6-1, 203) joins the Chiefs after four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans (2018-21). He’s played in 57 games (53 starts) recording 304 tackles (220 solo), 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Reid has seven career interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and 23 passes defensed. He started three playoff games with the Texans.

The Prairieville, Louisiana, native originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (68th overall) of the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Stanford.