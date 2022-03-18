54.4 F
Chiefs Agree to Terms with Safety Justin Reid

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with free agent safety Justin Reid.

“I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to Coach Spagnuolo’s defense.”

“Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.”

Reid (6-1, 203) joins the Chiefs after four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans (2018-21). He’s played in 57 games (53 starts) recording 304 tackles (220 solo), 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Reid has seven career interceptions including one returned for a touchdown and 23 passes defensed. He started three playoff games with the Texans.

The Prairieville, Louisiana, native originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (68th overall) of the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Stanford.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

