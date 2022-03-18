Kansas to Play Creighton in NCAA Tournament Second Round

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 seed Kansas (29-6) will face No. 9 seed Creighton (23-11) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m. CST from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on CBS.

Kansas recently won its 15th-straight NCAA Tournament first-round game with an 83-56 victory against Texas Southern on March 17, while Creighton advanced to the round of 32 with a 72-69 overtime win against San Diego State.

At 29-6, Kansas is vying for its 16th all-time 30-win season, which would tie for the most in NCAA Division I history with Kentucky. Bill Self has nine of the 15 30-win seasons at Kansas. With 2,352 all-time wins, a Kansas win against Creighton would move KU into a tie with Kentucky for most all-time victories at 2,353.

Although there have been 16 meetings between Kansas and Creighton all-time, the two teams have only met once since 1974 and that was during the 2020 season when No. 5 Kansas defeated No. 8 Creighton, 73-72, on Dec. 8, 2020, in Allen Fieldhouse in the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Kansas leads the overall series with Creighton, 10-6, and has won the last five matchups in a series that dates to 1923. The 1974 meeting was March 14, 1974, a KU 55-54 win in Tulsa in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. Under head coach Ted Owens, Kansas would go on to advance to the 1974 Final Four in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Up Next

Should Kansas win its second-round game against Creighton, KU would advance to its 32nd Sweet 16 on March 25 in Chicago. KU would play the winner of the Richmond-Providence second round game. Kansas has advanced to the Sweet 16 10 times under Bill Self with the last in 2018.