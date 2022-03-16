Royals Acquire Pitcher Amir Garrett From Reds For Pitcher Mike Minor

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration.

Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2 IP) and 61 strikeouts (11.5 K/9), leading the Reds with 63 relief appearances. In 90 appearances from 2019-20, he went 6-3 with a 3.03 ERA (25 ER in 74.1 IP) and 104 strikeouts (12.6 K/9). His strikeout rate during those two years ranked sixth among National League pitchers (min. 70.0 IP).

In 2020, Garrett was named the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award in voting of the local chapter of the BBWAA. In five big league seasons, Garrett is 10-17 with a 5.10 ERA (145 ER in 255.2 IP) and 299 strikeouts (10.5 K/9). After starting 14 of his 16 outings as a rookie in 2017, all 219 of his appearances since 2018 have come in relief.

Minor, 34, went 8-12 with a 5.50 ERA (89 ER in 158.2 IP) across 28 starts with Kansas City last year.