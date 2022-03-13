52.5 F
Selection Sunday: Kansas Earns No. 1 Seed in Midwest Region

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference Champion Kansas Jayhawks earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, marking their 50th all-time NCAA Tournament and NCAA record 32nd consecutive appearance. The Jayhawks will take on the winner of No. 16 seeds Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 17 in the Midwest Region in Fort Worth, Texas. Tip is scheduled for 8:57 p.m. Central.

Playing as the No. 1 seed for the 15th time in program history, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as the Big 12 regular season and tournament Champions, posting a 28-6 overall record and 14-4 mark in conference play.

Kansas will take on the winner of the First Four matchup between Texas Southern and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Texas Southern holds an 18-12 (13-5 SWAC) record after winning the SWAC Tournament on Saturday. Texas A&M Corpus Christi, winners of the Southland Conference Championship, enter the NCAA tournament with a 23-11 overall record including 7-7 in conference play.

Kansas has posted a 39-13 record as a No. 1 seed, with its most recent appearance in 2018. Kansas is 14-0 all-time against No. 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

