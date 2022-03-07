Country Music Singer-Songwriter Savanna Chestnut To Present At Cloud Co. Comm. College Cook Series

Singer-songwriter Savanna Chestnut will be the special guest at a two-night event for Cloud County Community College’s final Cook Series presentation for 2021-2022.

On Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Cloud County Community College Campus, Chestnut will discuss her life and career as a singer-songwriter. Then, on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m., Chestnut will be live in concert with her band, The Field Hands, at the Brown Grand Theatre in downtown Concordia. The Lazy Wayne Band will be the opening act for Chestnut. Both events are free and open to the public.

Chestnut is a country music singer/songwriter whose music reflects her roots. Growing up in Americus, a small farm town near Emporia, she developed a love for the sweet, twangy sounds of old school country music, and that is what she aims to bring back to the modern country scene. She started writing and performing around age 13 and she constantly tours around the country playing a wide variety of venues. Chestnut has opened for acts like Gary Allan, Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart, Shenandoah, and more.

In addition, she was a contestant on season 20 of The Voice, earning a spot on Blake Shelton’s team. Her song “Prairie Fire,” the title track of her most recent album, made it to the top 60’s on the Texas Regional Radio Charts in 2020. She has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards for four years running from 2017 to 2021.

Chestnut writes her songs for, and about the people that still love true country music. She brings a traditional sound to the table, with a simple, yet poetic songwriting style.

This year marks the 29th year of the Charles and Marian Cook Series at Cloud County Community College. The Cooks were travelers who wanted to bring the world to those who could not travel themselves. More than 75 events have been presented through the sponsorship of the Cook Foundation and the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business at Cloud. It was always Marian Cook’s wishes that all Cook Series events be free and open to the public, however, seating will be limited to 65 for this event. A limited number of free tickets are available by visiting www.cloud.edu/academics/cook series.

For more information, contact Brenton Phillips, dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business at Cloud, at 785.243.1435, ext. 244, or by email at bphillips@cloud.edu.