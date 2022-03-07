33.8 F
Salina
Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local NewsKNDY Local News

Country Music Singer-Songwriter Savanna Chestnut To Present At Cloud Co. Comm. College Cook Series

By Derek Nester

Singer-songwriter Savanna Chestnut will be the special guest at a two-night event for Cloud County Community College’s final Cook Series presentation for 2021-2022.

On Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Cloud County Community College Campus, Chestnut will discuss her life and career as a singer-songwriter. Then, on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m., Chestnut will be live in concert with her band, The Field Hands, at the Brown Grand Theatre in downtown Concordia. The Lazy Wayne Band will be the opening act for Chestnut. Both events are free and open to the public.

Chestnut is a country music singer/songwriter whose music reflects her roots. Growing up in Americus, a small farm town near Emporia, she developed a love for the sweet, twangy sounds of old school country music, and that is what she aims to bring back to the modern country scene. She started writing and performing around age 13 and she constantly tours around the country playing a wide variety of venues. Chestnut has opened for acts like Gary Allan, Eli Young Band, Tanya Tucker, Ned Ledoux, Sunny Sweeny, Ward Davis, Granger Smith, Restless Heart, Shenandoah, and more.

In addition, she was a contestant on season 20 of The Voice, earning a spot on Blake Shelton’s team. Her song “Prairie Fire,” the title track of her most recent album, made it to the top 60’s on the Texas Regional Radio Charts in 2020. She has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards for four years running from 2017 to 2021.

Chestnut writes her songs for, and about the people that still love true country music. She brings a traditional sound to the table, with a simple, yet poetic songwriting style.

This year marks the 29th year of the Charles and Marian Cook Series at Cloud County Community College. The Cooks were travelers who wanted to bring the world to those who could not travel themselves. More than 75 events have been presented through the sponsorship of the Cook Foundation and the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business at Cloud. It was always Marian Cook’s wishes that all Cook Series events be free and open to the public, however, seating will be limited to 65 for this event. A limited number of free tickets are available by visiting www.cloud.edu/academics/cook series.

For more information, contact Brenton Phillips, dean of Humanities, Social Sciences and Business at Cloud, at 785.243.1435, ext. 244, or by email at bphillips@cloud.edu.

Previous articleMore than $130,000 in dark money targets Flood in GOP race with Fortenberry
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.