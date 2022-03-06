KD Country 94 Announces State Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3
Wednesday, March 9th
Boys 1A DI State Tournament in Dodge City
3:45 p.m. #4 Osborne (21-2) vs #5 Macksville (21-2)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Girls 2A State Tournament in Manhattan
7:45 p.m: #6 Smith Center (19-4) vs #3 Jackson Heights (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Thursday, March 10th
Girls 1A DI State Tournament in Dodge City
3:45 p.m. #4 Osborne (22-1) vs #5 Pretty Prairie (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Girls 1A DII State Tournament in Great Bend
5:45 p.m. #7 St. John’s/Tipton (17-6) vs #2 Central Plains (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Friday, March 11th:
TBA
Saturday, March 12th:
TBA
Make sure to download the FREE KD Country 94 App on your Smartphones!!!