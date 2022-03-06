28.1 F
Salina
Sunday, March 6, 2022
KD Country 94 Announces State Basketball Broadcast Schedule

By Derek Nester

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z96.3

Wednesday, March 9th
Boys 1A DI State Tournament in Dodge City
3:45 p.m. #4 Osborne (21-2) vs #5 Macksville (21-2)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Girls 2A State Tournament in Manhattan
7:45 p.m: #6 Smith Center (19-4) vs #3 Jackson Heights (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Thursday, March 10th
Girls 1A DI State Tournament in Dodge City
3:45 p.m. #4 Osborne (22-1) vs #5 Pretty Prairie (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Girls 1A DII State Tournament in Great Bend
5:45 p.m. #7 St. John’s/Tipton (17-6) vs #2 Central Plains (22-1)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Friday, March 11th: 
TBA

Saturday, March 12th:
TBA

Make sure to download the FREE KD Country 94 App on your Smartphones!!! 

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

