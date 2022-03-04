UPDATE: Homicide Investigation In Rush County Leads To Multiple Arrests

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa.

Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla St. in Great Bend, Kan. were arrested on Friday, March 4 just before 8:30 p.m. Stipe was arrested for first degree murder. McBee was arrested for multiple felonies related to the murder. The arrest took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot at 1930 East 17th Ave. in Hutchinson, Kan.

The missing 2006 GMC Envoy has been located.

The Kansas Attorney General is expected to prosecute the case. Nothing further will be released at this time.