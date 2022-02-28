Cloud County Community College Announces Time Change For 2022 Graduation

Cloud County Community College has announced a new time for the 2022 graduation ceremony. Graduation will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 13 in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus. This is a change from previous years, when the ceremony began at 7 p.m.

All graduates participating in the ceremony will receive four tickets for guests. Those will be available to the graduates in early May. The ceremony will be streamed on YouTube, and a link will be available on the college’s website and social media channels.

Graduates and their guests are invited to a reception prior to commencement in the T-Bird Café on the Concordia campus from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The nurses’ pinning ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Nursing Department’s Facebook page (Cloud County Community College Nursing Program).