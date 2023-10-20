Kansas State Wildcats Broadcast Schedule

When you’re looking for Kansas State Wildcat Football & Men’s Basketball, tune to the stations that cover the team best. Covering Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska is Classic Hits 1530 AM/102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. In Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska tune to 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY.

Due to our affiliation agreement with the Learfield – K-State Sports Network, we are limited to streaming K-State athletics to a 75 mile radius of Norton, Kansas (KQNK) and Marysville, Kansas (KNDY). This restriction is outside the control of our radio stations.

UPCOMING K-STATE BROADCASTS

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

CFB: TCU at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bill Snyder Family Stadium 2201 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

Kansas State Wildcats Football on Classic Hits 106.7, 102.5 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Streaming […]

CFB: Houston at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bill Snyder Family Stadium 2201 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

Kansas State Wildcats Football on Classic Hits 106.7, 102.5 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Streaming […]

CFB: Kansas State at Texas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium 2139 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX, United States

Kansas State Wildcats Football on Classic Hits 106.7, 102.5 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Streaming […]

CBB: Bellarmine at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CFB: Baylor at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bill Snyder Family Stadium 2201 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

Kansas State Wildcats Football on Classic Hits 106.7, 102.5 FM & 1530 AM KQNK in Northwest Kansas and Classic Country 1570 AM & 94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas. Streaming […]

CBB: South Dakota State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Central Arkansas at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Oral Roberts at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: North Alabama at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at LSU [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Pete Maravich Center N. Stadium Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Nebraska at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Chicago State at Kansas State [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: UCF at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Texas Tech [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

United Supermarkets Arena 1701 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Baylor at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Iowa State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Hilton Coliseum 1705 Center Dr, Ames, IA, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Houston [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Fertitta Center 3875 Holman Street, Houston, TX, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Oklahoma at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Oklahoma State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Gallagher Iba Arena 200 Athletics Center, Stillwater, OK, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at BYU [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Marriott Center 701 E. University Pkwy, Provo, UT, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: TCU at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Texas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Moody Center 2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: BYU at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: West Virginia at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Kansas State at Cincinnati [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Fifth Third Arena 2700 O'Varsity Way, Cincinnati, OH, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

CBB: Iowa State at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

K-State Wildcat Basketball on Classic Country AM 1570/94.1 FM KNDY and Classic Hits 1530 AM, 102.5 FM & 106.7 FM KQNK. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from […]

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 102.5 & 106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.