Kansas Jayhawks Broadcast Schedule

Join Brian Hanni for every exciting broadcast of Kansas Jayhawk Football and Men’s Basketball on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska.

Due to our affiliation agreement with the Learfield – Jayhawk Radio Network, we are limited to streaming KU athletics to a 75 mile radius of Cawker City, Kansas (Z-96.3 The Lake) and Marysville, Kansas (Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY). This restriction is outside the control of our radio stations.

UPCOMING JAYHAWK BROADCASTS

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

CFB: Oklahoma at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium 1101 Mississippi St., Lawrence, KS, United States

Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]

CBB: Kansas at Illinois [EXHIBITION] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

State Farm Center 1800 S. First Street, Champaign, IL, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CFB: Kansas at Iowa State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Jack Trice Stadium 1732 S. 4th St., Ames, IA, United States

Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]

CBB: North Carolina Central at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Manhattan at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CFB: Texas Tech at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium 1101 Mississippi St., Lawrence, KS, United States

Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]

CFB: Kansas at Cincinnati [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING]

Nippert Stadium 2700 Bearcat Way, Cincinnati, OH, United States

Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]

CBB: Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Connecticut at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas City at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Missouri at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Indiana [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall 1001 E. 17th Street, Bloomington, IN, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Yale at Kansas [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas vs. Wichita State [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

T-Mobile Center 1407 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: TCU at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at UCF [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Addition Financial Arena 12777 Gemini Blvd N, Orlando, FL, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Oklahoma at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Oklahoma State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Gallagher Iba Arena 200 Athletics Center, Stillwater, OK, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at West Virginia [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

WVU Coliseum 3450 Monongahela Blvd, Morgantown, WV, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Cincinnati at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Iowa State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Hilton Coliseum 1705 Center Dr, Ames, IA, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Oklahoma State at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Houston at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Kansas State [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Bramlage Coliseum 1800 College Ave, Manhattan, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Baylor at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Texas Tech [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

United Supermarkets Arena 1701 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Oklahoma [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Lloyd Noble Center 2900 S. Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Texas at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: BYU at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Baylor [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Foster Pavilion 1311 South 5th Street, Waco, TX, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas State at Kansas [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Allen Fieldhouse 1651 Naismith Dr, Lawrence, KS, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

CBB: Kansas at Houston [BIG 12] [RESTRICTED STREAMING/APPS]

Fertitta Center 3875 Holman Street, Houston, TX, United States

Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 102.5 & 106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.