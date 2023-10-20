Kansas Jayhawks Broadcast Schedule

Join Brian Hanni for every exciting broadcast of Kansas Jayhawk Football and Men’s Basketball on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas and Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska.
Due to our affiliation agreement with the Learfield – Jayhawk Radio Network, we are limited to streaming KU athletics to a 75 mile radius of Cawker City, Kansas (Z-96.3 The Lake) and Marysville, Kansas (Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY). This restriction is outside the control of our radio stations.
UPCOMING JAYHAWK BROADCASTS
October 2023
Sat
28
Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]
Sun
29
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
November 2023
Wed
1
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
4
Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]
Mon
6
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Fri
10
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
11
Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]
Tue
14
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
18
Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]
Mon
20
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
21
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Wed
22
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
25
Kansas Jayhawk Football on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY and Z-96.3 The Lake. Streaming is restricted to a 75 mile radius from Marysville, Kansas (Today's Country 95.5 KNDY) and a 75 […]
Tue
28
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
December 2023
Fri
1
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
5
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
9
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
16
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Fri
22
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
30
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
January 2024
Sat
6
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Wed
10
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
13
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
16
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
20
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Mon
22
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
27
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
30
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
February 2024
Sat
3
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Mon
5
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
10
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Mon
12
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
17
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
24
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
27
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
March 2024
Sat
2
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Tue
5
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]
Sat
9
Listen to Kansas Jayhawk Basketball on Today's Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Streaming limited to a […]