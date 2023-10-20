Kansas City Royals Broadcast Schedule

The Royals Radio Network will broadcast all of the Kansas City Royals regular season games in 2023. Catch all the evening and weekend games LIVE on Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 KQNK.

The Royals Radio Network is the largest network in the American League in seven states across the Midwest. Royals Hall of Famer and 2007 Ford C. Frick Award winner Denny Matthews will be behind the microphone for his 55th season. Steve Stewart returns for his 16th season with the club. Jake Eisenberg will take over for Steve Physioc, who retired following the 2022 season. Eisenberg previously called games for the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers. Ryan Lefebvre will also broadcast games on the Royals Radio Network in 2023 when he is not on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, we are prohibited from streaming Kansas City Royals baseball via our website or mobile apps.

