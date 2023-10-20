Kansas City Chiefs Broadcast Schedule

Join Mitch Holthus and former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes for exclusive coverage of Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Football all season long on Classic Hits Q-106.7 & 102.5 KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Art Haines will anchor pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, with Josh Klingler reporting live from the sidelines.

Due to National Football League regulations, we are prohibited from streaming Kansas City Chiefs football via our website or mobile apps. 

UPCOMING CHIEFS RADIO NETWORK BROADCASTS

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs [NO STREAM/APPS]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos [NO STREAM/APPS]

Empower Field at Mile High 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs [NO STREAM/APPS]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders [NO STREAM/APPS]

Allegiant Stadium 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers [NO STREAM/APPS]

Lambeau Field 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs [NO STREAM/APPS]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs [NO STREAM/APPS]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs [NO STREAM/APPS]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO, United States

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 102.5 & 106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.