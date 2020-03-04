Go Catch Trout at Glen Elder Park Pond!

The fifth trout stocking of the 2019-2020 trout season occurred on Thursday morning, February 27th and consisted of 400 pounds of quality adult rainbow trout averaging ½ pound apiece. Most of these fish are 11-13 inches long, but several are in the 14 to 16 inch range. An additional 400 pounds will be stocked in March for a total of 2,225 pounds or approximately 4,500 fish stocked this winter.

The weather forecast looks excellent for getting outside this weekend and next week and enjoying a unique angling opportunity. Anglers have the best success at the park pond using corn, Velveeta cheese, Powerbait, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Just make sure to use small hooks size 12 or smaller and only one or two split shots for weight. Other anglers prefer to use artificial lures such as Panther Martins, roostertails, roadrunners, and Blue Fox spinners. Fly fisherman can have a blast as well using a mix of dry flies, nymphs, and wet flies.

Special regulations apply while fishing trout waters between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit ($14.50) if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid through December 31st, 2020. Anglers 15 and younger are exempt. In addition, all residents 16 through 64 years old and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout (2 trout for anglers 15 and younger fishing without a trout permit). The possession limit is three times the daily creel.