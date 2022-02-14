KD 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/13

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z-96.3
FULL BASKETBALL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Tuesday, February 15th
5:50 p.m. Beloit at Sacred Heart
Z96.3 the Lake
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
5:50 p.m. Sylvan-Lucas at Osborne
KD Country 94
Friday, February 18th
5:50 p.m. Thunder Ridge at Rock Hills
KD Country 94
5:50 p.m. Minneapolis at Beloit
Z96.3 the Lake
Live Video Stream at Beloit Trojan Channel
