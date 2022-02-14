Sporting KC Announces Fan-Driven Broadcast Strategy Featuring Live Streams & New Over-The-Air TV Partner

Courtesy of Sporting Kansas City

Fans will have unprecedented access to Sporting Kansas City match broadcasts in 2022 as the club announced today new platforms to live stream matches and a new over-the-air broadcast partnership with 38 The Spot.

KMCI-TV will serve as Sporting’s exclusive local television broadcast partner in 2022 with all 26 locally televised matches available over-the-air, as well as on cable and satellite packages, throughout the Kansas City region on 38 The Spot.

In addition, all non-nationally televised Sporting Kansas City matches will stream live for free on SportingKC.com and in the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One, a new video content feature launching today, for viewers in Kansas and Missouri (excluding the St. Louis area per MLS policy).

“We have listened to our fans voice their desire for a modernized broadcast solution that ensures Sporting KC matches are more easily available to view than ever before,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid. “Broadcasts are such a critical component of our club and we’re excited to not only significantly expand their reach but also significantly enhance the viewing experience through our streams and our partnership with 38 The Spot.”

“We are beyond excited to have Sporting KC back on 38 The Spot,” said Kathleen Choal, vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “It’s no secret Kansas City loves Sporting, and for us to be able to offer their matches on 38 The Spot all season long, that are free and over-the-air, will provide a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment. In addition, we are thrilled to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for Sporting.”

Sporting’s 2022 regular season schedule features 34 matches with eight to be nationally televised on English-language channels (four on FS1, two on ESPN and two on ABC) and two to be nationally televised on Univision’s Spanish-language channels. Both matches on the Univision network – the club’s first two home matches on March 5 and March 26 – will also air locally on 38 The Spot and stream live in English on Twitter.

All remaining Sporting Kansas City regular season matches will be broadcast live through the following channels, highlighted by enhanced broadcast elements for in-match analysis along with 30-minute pre- and post-match shows:

Club Website: Free live streams, beginning March 12, on SportingKC.com for viewers in market

Sporting One: Free live streams, beginning March 12, on Sporting KC mobile app for viewers in market

38 The Spot: Live linear TV broadcasts, beginning March 5, available free over-the-air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region

ESPN+: Live streams, beginning March 12, for viewers out of market and on demand match replays via $6.99/month subscription service

*In market applies to viewers in Kansas and Missouri (excluding St. Louis area per MLS policy); out of market applies to all other viewers in the United States. Fans can visit SportingKC.com/live for FAQs and to enter their zip code for confirmation of viewing options in their area for non-nationally televised Sporting KC matches.

Viewers streaming Sporting KC matches on mobile devices — including laptops, tablets or cell phones — will be able to utilize screen mirroring functionality to enjoy broadcasts on smart TVs and speakers in their homes. Additionally, matches that stream via Sporting One in the Sporting KC mobile app will be available to replay on demand until the next scheduled live stream. Fans are encouraged to keep their Sporting KC app updated throughout the season to have all the latest features at their fingertips.

Sporting KC’s broadcast team will once again feature play-by-play commentator Nate Bukaty and analyst Jacob Peterson in the broadcast booth together for a third straight season with sideline reporter Aly Trost providing insights and interviews from field level.

Sporting matches will also once again be broadcast on local radio in English (Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN 94.5 FM and/or ESPN 1510 AM) and Spanish (La Grande 1340 AM) in addition to the weekly Sporting Kansas City Show on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Led by Manager Peter Vermes and captain Johnny Russell, Sporting will begin the team’s 27th season on Sunday, Feb. 27 against Atlanta United FC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the earliest regular season match in club history airing nationally on FS1. The club’s highly anticipated home opener arrives on Saturday, March 5 against longtime rivals Houston Dynamo FC with kick off set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Children’s Mercy Park live on Univision, TUDN and 38 The Spot.