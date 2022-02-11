Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 2/7/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Keith Bramhall, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 01/31/22 meeting as presented and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer attended the Extension Board meeting, they are discussing district changes.

Commissioner Kickhaefer talked with Scott Zabokrtsky from Washington County and said that KDHE was very helpful before their new health nurse began working.

Commissioner Kickhaefer attended lunch at Agency on Aging to watch the musical performance of My One and Only.

Commissioner Kickhaefer was contacted again regarding the curves on the Summerfield to Beattie road asking if we could encourage KDOT to put flashing signs up warning of the upcoming curves in light of the recent rollover accident.

Commissioner Blaske was contacted by Mr. Leinweber regarding the bridge on Stateline road in Oketo township stating he was trying to get a time set up for Gage County officials to meet at the bridge site to discuss and would like Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and a commissioner to also attend.

Commissioner Kickhaefer and Commissioner Bramhall will be participating in the Kansas American Legion District 10 Oratorical competition taking place at St. Michael’s School in Axtell, KS on Saturday, February 12th.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

GlaxoSmithKline

For Private vaccines

$11,961.99-Health Department Fund-P.O. #6297

Edelman-Lyon, Kansas City, MO

For 1 hollow metal door & frame

$7,560.00-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6518

Merck

For private vaccines

$16,127.77-Health Department Fund-P.O. #6545

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (January 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6562

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For autopsy and transport

$1,350.00-County General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6608

Pony Express Partnership for Children, Marysville, KS

For 2022 appropriation

$10,000.00-County General (Ec Dev) Fund-P.O. #6633

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

For water pump kit, cover & belt replacement #O303B

$1,236.61-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109304

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For 4 Cooper tires, labor, mount & balance

$1,025.80-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109303

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig received pickup bids from Honeyman Ford for 2 F250 extended cab pickups for $44,466 each, delivery time would be approximately 4-7 months. There were not bids received from Nordhus Motors or Lee Chevrolet.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bids from Honeyman Ford for 2 Ford F250 extended cab pickups at the bid price of $44,466 each. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer received a call concerning a culvert in Wells Township between 14th & 15th Road on Sunflower Rd of possible windfarm damage. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Commissioner Keith Bramhall are aware of this culvert issue and feel that it was not damaged by windfarm traffic and the culvert needs to be cleaned out and the ditches cleared. Mr. Craig will contact the Wells township officers.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The Invenergy Road Use Agreement as redlined by Mr. Brinegar was approved by the Board. Mr. Brinegar will send it out to Jason Brown of Invenergy to forward to his attorney.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar presented an Opioid Resolution approving Marshall County to join the statewide litigation regarding the Opioid epidemic.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-22-02-07-1 for Marshall County to join the statewide litigation regarding the Opioid epidemic. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – job title, description, salary, etc. with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook, Leslie Jeter and Bill Schwindamann, Jr. with Emergency Management present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend the executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – job title, description, salary, etc. with the same person’s present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of these executive sessions. The Board will continue to work on pandemic fund administration.

The last requirement for the ARPA funding to be able to spend it is the Board to adopt a Uniform Guidance Policy. Clerk Sandra Wilson will work on that this week and send to County Counselors for approval.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Commissioner Kickhaefer said she received an email from Vernita Peeks making a suggestion that the Board consider alternative power options for the new jail such as solar panels. Sheriff Tim Ackerman said this would likely increase cost but could mention it to the architect.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following step raises at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman to be effective on March 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Austin Tillery – deputy/jailer from $18.18/hr to $18.43/hr

Tim Jones – dispatcher from $18.18/hr to $18.43/hr

Bryant Jones – deputy from $20.16/hr to 20.66/hr

Josh Kenworthy – deputy from $21.08/hr to $21.91/hr

Jaime Roeder – dispatcher from $18.68/hr to $18.93/hr

Logan Woodyard – corrections from $18.43/hr to $18.93/hr

Derek Martin – jailer from $19.68/hr to 20.68/hr

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills and pay out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Linda Weber – salary $161.61

Evergy – 2 lift stations $153.46

The Board discussed the Health Department job description and advertisement. The applications will be forwarded to the Board members upon receipt for review. Commissioner Kickhaefer, Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and Human Resources Samantha Jackson will set up and interview the candidates.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – evaluations with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson will take the samples of job descriptions from Rush County, Linn County and Marshall County and combine them into a document. This description will be sent to HR Partners for review.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Honeyman Auto Sales & Service, Marysville, KS

For 2 2022 New Ford F250 4WD ext cab work trucks at $44,466 each

$88,932.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109305

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the transfer of $200.08 of interest earned in January from the ARPA fund to County General. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Brandon Wilson to construct a shouse at 248 Quail Road in Walnut Township. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Cassie Strunk to fill the Marshall County vacancy on the Pawnee Mental Health board. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:18 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on February 14, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.