Strong Second Half Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 75-60

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Baylor used balanced scoring and a strong second half to pull away for a 75-60 win over K-State on Wednesday night. Baylor improved to 20-4 (8-3 Big 12). K-State had its two-game win streak snapped to fall to 12-11 (4-7 Big 12).

The game was tied at 34 at the half. Baylor’s defense forced 15 turnovers on the night, including nine in the second half, and K-State went just 9-for-27 from the field in the final 20 minutes.

Nijel Pack and Mark Smith combined for 48 of K-State’s points. Pack finished with a game-high 31 on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. Smith had 17 points and eight boards. No one else scored more than four for K-State.

Baylor was led by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s career-high 21 points. He was 9-for-10 from the field and added six rebounds. James Akinjo added 15 points and eight assists, and Adam Flagler had 10 points. Six players had eight or more points on the night for the Bears, who held a 38-8 advantage in bench points and a 40-24 advantage in points in the paint.