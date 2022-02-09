40.6 F
Thursday, February 10, 2022
KBI Provides Update On Officer-Involved Shooting & Homicide in Manhattan

By Derek Nester

RILEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) shared additional information related to the homicide and officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday, Feb. 5 in Manhattan.

Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, was released from Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka on Feb. 9, and then immediately transported to the Riley County Jail. He was booked into jail at around 3:40 p.m. for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder related to the shooting where Joshua Wardi was killed.

Charges have not yet been determined related to the subsequent officer-involved shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Riley County Attorney for his determination of charges.

Nothing further will be released at this time.

