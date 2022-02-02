14.7 F
Salina
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Pack’s Late Three Lifts K-State Over Oklahoma State, 71-68

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Nijel Pack’s three pointer with two seconds remaining lifted K-State to a 71-68 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 11-10 (3-6 Big 12).

Pack’s hot shooting helped K-State to a 39-32 halftime advantage. The sophomore hit all five of his field goals (including three from deep) and scored 13 points in the first half to help the Cats to the advantage. K-State shot over 60 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including a 6-for-11 performance from long range.

Mark Smith came to life in the second half, as the transfer scored 14 of his 19 points. The contest went back and forth. There wasn’t a lead over five in the final 14 minutes of the contest.

After Oklahoma State took a 68-66 lead with one minute to play, Markquis Nowell tied things up with a pair of free throws. The Cowboys missed the front end of a one and one. Pack secured a key offensive rebound on K-State’s next possession, and the sophomore buried the game-winning three with two seconds remaining. A desperation shot was missed by the Cowboys to secure the victory for K-State.

Pack scored a game-high 22 points for K-State. Smith grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 19 points, and Nowell also reached double figures with 12. Mike McGuirl added a career-high 10 rebounds.

OSU was led by Bryce Thompson’s 22 points. Rondel Walker (18) and Keylan Boone (13) also reached double figures for the Cowboys, who dropped to 10-11 (3-6 Big 12).

Previous article2-2-22 HS HOOPS-KU SHORTHANDED WIN-BRIAN FLORES SUES NFL
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.