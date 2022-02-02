Pack’s Late Three Lifts K-State Over Oklahoma State, 71-68

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Nijel Pack’s three pointer with two seconds remaining lifted K-State to a 71-68 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 11-10 (3-6 Big 12).

Pack’s hot shooting helped K-State to a 39-32 halftime advantage. The sophomore hit all five of his field goals (including three from deep) and scored 13 points in the first half to help the Cats to the advantage. K-State shot over 60 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including a 6-for-11 performance from long range.

Mark Smith came to life in the second half, as the transfer scored 14 of his 19 points. The contest went back and forth. There wasn’t a lead over five in the final 14 minutes of the contest.

After Oklahoma State took a 68-66 lead with one minute to play, Markquis Nowell tied things up with a pair of free throws. The Cowboys missed the front end of a one and one. Pack secured a key offensive rebound on K-State’s next possession, and the sophomore buried the game-winning three with two seconds remaining. A desperation shot was missed by the Cowboys to secure the victory for K-State.

Pack scored a game-high 22 points for K-State. Smith grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 19 points, and Nowell also reached double figures with 12. Mike McGuirl added a career-high 10 rebounds.

OSU was led by Bryce Thompson’s 22 points. Rondel Walker (18) and Keylan Boone (13) also reached double figures for the Cowboys, who dropped to 10-11 (3-6 Big 12).