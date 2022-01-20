13.6 F
Salina
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Lady Bulldogs Face Shawnee Mission South Next Thursday In McPherson Tournament

By Derek Nester

The 27th Annual Mid America Classic girls basketball tournament gets underway next week in McPherson, and the Lady Bulldogs will face Shawnee Mission South to open the tournament on Thursday, January 27th at 4:45 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY.

Other matchups in the tournament have Olathe South facing Manhattan, Clearwater facing McPherson, and Shawnee Mission Northwest facing Wichita Northwest in the opening rounds.

Tournament coverage will continue on Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th. All Lady Bulldog games will air live on Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY.

*Click Bracket To Enlarge

