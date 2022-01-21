21.8 F
Kansas Headlines

Tescott Man Sentenced To More Than 22 Years In Prison For Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery

By Derek Nester

MINNEAPOLIS – (January 21, 2022) – A Tescott man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Chad Rico, 33, was sentenced Thursday in Ottawa County District Court by Chief Judge Rene S. Young to 228 months for aggravated robbery and 43 months for aggravated battery to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Rico was also ordered to pay $2,526.84 in restitution. Rico was convicted of the crimes on November 8, 2021.

The crimes took place in September 2020 when Rico held a man at gunpoint, robbed him and forced him to make withdraws of cash from several ATMs and gas stations. A second defendant is awaiting sentencing in the case.

The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Amy Norton and Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.

