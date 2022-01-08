31 F
Salina
Saturday, January 8, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Jayhawks Fall to No. 25 Texas Tech, 75-67

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena, falling to No. 25 Texas Tech 75-67.

The Jayhawks fell to 12-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Red Raiders improved to 11-3 and 2-0 in the league.

The game got off to a tight start with neither team leading by more than five in the first 10 minutes. Texas Tech took a 19-14 lead midway through the first half, but the lead was quickly erased. Senior Ochai Agbaji, who finished with a game-high 24 points, scored five straight for the Jayhawks, courtesy of a 3-pointer and a jumper to make it 19-19.

The Jayhawks then took the lead when redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson, who had a season-high 20 points, capped a 7-0 run with a layup to make it 21-19. The two teams traded small leads when Wilson hit two free throws to bring Kansas within one at 26-25 with 4:21 to play in the first.

Kansas didn’t score for the remainder of the half, however, and the Red Raiders finished on a 7-0 run to take a 33-25 lead at halftime. Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams finished the run with a bucket with 29 seconds left on the clock.

In the second half, Texas Tech led throughout, pushing its lead to 14 with 11:51 left on a three-point play from Marus Santos-Silva. The Jayhawks got the deficit to five with 8:18 left when Agbaji hit a 3-pointer to make it 53-48 in favor of the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech kept the lead in that range for the rest of the way. Agbaji hit a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to cut it to four at 71-67. But Williams hit two free throws with 41 seconds left to push it back to six and secure the win for the home team.

Agbaji established a new career-high in the game with six made 3-pointers, going 6-of-9 from deep. His 24 points were the most since he poured in 25 against Stony Brook in the third game of the season. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Wilson scored his 20 points on just eight field goal attempts, going 6-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. The redshirt sophomore hadn’t scored more than 10 points in a game this season, before his 20-point performance Saturday. Junior Christian Braun also finished in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.

Kansas will return to action Tuesday at home against Iowa State at 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN Plus.

Previous articleK-State Falls Short at West Virginia, 71-68
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.