Texas Pulls Away For 70-57 Win Over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas used a strong second half to pull away for a 70-57 win over K-State on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The Longhorns improved to 12-2 (2-0 Big 12). The Wildcats slipped to 8-5 (0-2 Big 12).

Despite being shorthanded, K-State held the lead for over 19 minutes in the first half. The Cats closed on an 8-0 run to take a 35-29 halftime advantage. Nijel Pack had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the opening 20 minutes to lead the way.

The early minutes of the second half belonged to Texas, as the Longhorns opened on an 18-2 run to grab control. The visitors shot over 50 percent from the field in the second half and finished with four players in double figures.

Marcus Carr had 19 with seven rebounds and five assists. Timmy Allen added a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. Courtney Ramey had 14, and Dylan Disu added 10.

Pack finished with a game-high 21 points. Selton Miguel was the only other player in double figures with 13. Miguel added eight rebounds. The Cats were just 4-for-18 from long range on the night.