UPDATE: Issues Resolved – AT&T Landline Service Outage Reported In Marysville

As of noon 12/15/2021 the issue is resolved.

==========

Telephone service for AT&T landline customers in the Marysville area is out of service this morning.

Phone service is offline at the KNDY studios. Please email us to get in contact at studio@kndyradio.com.

The administrative number at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office isn’t working either. Residents can dial 911 to contact the Sheriff’s Office or they can contact the Marysville Police Department at (785) 562-2343.

No official word from AT&T on the cause of the outage or estimated time of repair.