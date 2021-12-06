2021 Topside Invitational Tournament Schedule Set

The 2021 edition of the Topside Invitational Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Max Jones Field House in Goodland.

The Norton Boys will open the tournament facing Wray, Colorado with a scheduled tip time of 5:00 p.m. central time. The winner will face the winner of Goodland vs. Burlington on Friday at 9:00 p.m. If Norton boys lose, they will face the loser of Goodland vs. Burlington on Friday at 9:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The final games of the tournament will take place on Saturday.

The Norton Lady Bluejays will open the tournament with Wray, Colorado at 3:00 p.m. central time Thursday. If they win, they face the winner of Goodland vs. Lakin at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Max Jones Field House. If they lose, they face the loser of Goodland vs. Lakin on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The final games will take place Saturday.

All Norton girls and boys’ games will be broadcast on Classic Hits KQNK 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, and 106.7 FM as well as online via kqnk.com, our mobile app, and on Facebook Live.

GIRLS BRACKET

BOYS BRACKET