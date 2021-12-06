28.7 F
Salina
Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local NewsKQNK Local Sports

2021 Topside Invitational Tournament Schedule Set

Norton Girls & Boys To Compete; Broadcasts on KQNK

By Derek Nester

The 2021 edition of the Topside Invitational Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at Max Jones Field House in Goodland.

The Norton Boys will open the tournament facing Wray, Colorado with a scheduled tip time of 5:00 p.m. central time. The winner will face the winner of Goodland vs. Burlington on Friday at 9:00 p.m. If Norton boys lose, they will face the loser of Goodland vs. Burlington on Friday at 9:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The final games of the tournament will take place on Saturday.

The Norton Lady Bluejays will open the tournament with Wray, Colorado at 3:00 p.m. central time Thursday. If they win, they face the winner of Goodland vs. Lakin at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Max Jones Field House. If they lose, they face the loser of Goodland vs. Lakin on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the auxiliary gym. The final games will take place Saturday.

All Norton girls and boys’ games will be broadcast on Classic Hits KQNK 1530 AM, 102.5 FM, and 106.7 FM as well as online via kqnk.com, our mobile app, and on Facebook Live.

GIRLS BRACKET

BOYS BRACKET

 

Previous articleDefense and Special Teams Dominate as Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 22-9, on Sunday Night
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.