Kansas Makes COVID-19 Booster Shots Available For All Adults

By Derek Nester
COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo Courtesy of Pixabay

By Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — All fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

The decision, made in tandem with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer booster as early as Thursday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said. “Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

To receive the third dose, Kansans must be 18 years old and six months removed from the primary vaccinations for the Moderna or Pfizer shot or two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those at elevated risk of exposure due to work or living conditions are encouraged to receive the booster as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the Pfizer booster, as well as Moderna’s vaccine booster, for those 65 and older and adults who are immunocompromised or live in a high-risk setting. Anyone 18 and older who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is eligible for a second shot.

“As we move into the winter months, Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” said KDHE secretary Lee Norman. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”

According to the CDC, 54% of Kansans are fully vaccinated, including 66.2% of adults.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

