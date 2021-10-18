61 F
Salina
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Hartman Accepts Catholic Diocese Position

By Derek Nester

By Sharon Sahlfeld – The Beloit Call

BELOIT – Heather Hartman, who has served as the Community Development Director for Mitchell County since 2012, will be taking a new position with the Catholic Diocese of Salina as their new Donor Advisor.

“I am so thankful that I have been able to work for a community that I love,” said Hartman. “I admire the hard work that was done before me to create the position of Community Development and I know that this is an important role in our success. I have had amazing people around me to help the growth of our community and I know that growth will continue. The public servants, volunteers, employers and residents are the reason we have had such success here and I was honored to be a part of those teams. I am proud to call Mitchell County my home.”

“Heather has a passion for foundation work and we are excited for her new endeavor,” said Beloit City Manager. “She has been amazing as our Community Development Director, and has been instrumental in facilitating growth within our community.”

Some of Hartman’s accomplishments as Mitchell counties director have included but are not limited to CDBG Housing Rehab and Demo Grants, CDBG CV Grants, Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, Mitchell County Strong, Neighborhood Revitalization, Business Façade Program, Land Bank Initiative, Business Plan Development and Assistance, Strategic Doing Initiatives, Solomon Valley Community Foundation work, Community Philanthropy Innovators Network, New Business Development, and so much more.

“Heather has been an integral part of the success of our community in her position and will be missed,” Rabe said. “Thankfully, she will continue to make an impact as a citizen of our community for which we are thankful for.” As with any key position, the process for engaging a new Community Development Director will be methodical and will be led by a team including several area leaders and community members over the next few weeks.

 

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Special Meeting Minutes – 10/14/2021
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.