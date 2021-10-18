Hartman Accepts Catholic Diocese Position

By Sharon Sahlfeld – The Beloit Call

BELOIT – Heather Hartman, who has served as the Community Development Director for Mitchell County since 2012, will be taking a new position with the Catholic Diocese of Salina as their new Donor Advisor.

“I am so thankful that I have been able to work for a community that I love,” said Hartman. “I admire the hard work that was done before me to create the position of Community Development and I know that this is an important role in our success. I have had amazing people around me to help the growth of our community and I know that growth will continue. The public servants, volunteers, employers and residents are the reason we have had such success here and I was honored to be a part of those teams. I am proud to call Mitchell County my home.”

“Heather has a passion for foundation work and we are excited for her new endeavor,” said Beloit City Manager. “She has been amazing as our Community Development Director, and has been instrumental in facilitating growth within our community.”

Some of Hartman’s accomplishments as Mitchell counties director have included but are not limited to CDBG Housing Rehab and Demo Grants, CDBG CV Grants, Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, Mitchell County Strong, Neighborhood Revitalization, Business Façade Program, Land Bank Initiative, Business Plan Development and Assistance, Strategic Doing Initiatives, Solomon Valley Community Foundation work, Community Philanthropy Innovators Network, New Business Development, and so much more.

“Heather has been an integral part of the success of our community in her position and will be missed,” Rabe said. “Thankfully, she will continue to make an impact as a citizen of our community for which we are thankful for.” As with any key position, the process for engaging a new Community Development Director will be methodical and will be led by a team including several area leaders and community members over the next few weeks.