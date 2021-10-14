61.6 F
Train Strikes Truck In Pottawatomie County

By Derek Nester

On October 13, 2021 at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad of a train hitting a truck on the crossing near Crystal Springs Road and Barnyard Road, Emmett, Pottawatomie County, Kansas.

First responders arrived on scene and located a Chevy truck and the driver who was the sole occupant of the truck. The driver was identified as Simon Serafin, 20, of Emmett and he reported no injuries.

Union Pacific Railroad, the St. Mary’s Police Department, Pottawatomie County EMS, and the Emmett Fire Department assisted with the incident. The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

