Norton County Community Foundation Announces Childcare Loan Program

Norton, Kansas, October 2021 – Norton County Community Foundation (NCCF) has announced the In-Home Childcare Start-Up Loan program. This program aims to serve new, in-person childcare providers through its Impact Investment initiative.

In recent months, NCCF facilitated a county-wide survey among families and a roundtable discussion with the county’s childcare providers and other community stakeholders. These conversations highlighted the need for additional childcare providers in Norton County and prompted the creation of NCCF’s loan program. Funds are available through NCCF’s Economic Impact Fund.

Through the program, NCCF will provide loans for capital expenses needed to open a new, in-home childcare facility. Funds are available up to $5,000 per facility, although larger loans may be considered on a case-by-case basis, as determined by the NCCF Board of Directors. The program offers an incredibly affordable loan rate, with the goal of making funds accessible to new providers. Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center, Inc. will act as the loan servicer. Additional details can be found at www.nortonccf.org/childcareloan.

“We are thrilled to announce this new loan program,” said Tara Vance, Executive Director of Norton County Community Foundation. “NCCF strives to stay tuned in to community issues, and the need for additional childcare providers has been made loud and clear. This loan program is only a small piece of the puzzle, but we’re proud of the difference it will make for individuals looking to start an in-home facility, and in turn the families and employers who will benefit from additional childcare openings.”

The application can be found online at www.nortonccf.org/childcareloan. For more information, please contact Tara Vance at 785.874.5106 or foundation@nortonccf.org.

About Norton County Community Foundation

The Norton County Community Foundation was established in 1994 for the purpose of supporting local charitable activities in Norton County through endowments made to the foundation. Dedicated to serving today for tomorrow, to make our community a better place in which to live. Connect with the Norton County Community Foundation at www.nortonccf.org.