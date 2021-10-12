75.4 F
Salina
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
SCMH Offers A Second Opportunity For Medicare Education

By Derek Nester

SMITH CENTER, Kan. – Smith County Memorial Hospital will sponsor Medicare education sessions for area residents. Two sessions will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Smith Center Church of the Nazarene.

“We know Medicare is an important issue to so many in our area,” said Allen Van Driel, CEO of the hospital. “The Medicare enrollment period opened on Oct. 15 and we want everyone who is eligible to have time to ask questions and learn about changes to the program.”

Van Driel notes that these sessions may be especially helpful for anyone signing up for Medicare for the first time, those who have experienced health changes or care givers helping a loved one navigate the process.

“These sessions are especially helpful for those who haven’t signed up for Medicare yet or are still receiving work benefits but considering retirement,” Van Driel said. “We see first-hand why Medicare is such a complicated issue and why everyone should take time to learn more and ask questions before they turn 65.”

Van Driel goes on to say that regardless of attending an education session, it is always a good idea to get a second opinion before purchasing insurance.

“The experts we bring in for education know the ins and outs of Medicare very well,” Van Driel said. “Eric Norris, our educator, has experience helping his parents and in-laws navigate the system and has a passion for helping people get the information they need to make good decisions.”

The window for open enrollment for Medicare is from October 15 to December 7. The address for the Smith Center Church of the Nazarene is 117 E New York St, Smith Center, Kan. Please enter the church through the south door.

