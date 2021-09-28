Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/27/2021

(Video Part 1) The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Kickhaefer was absent from the meeting. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of 09/13/2021 as corrected and agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Applied Concepts, Inc., Dallas, TX

For Cameras, etc.

$15,260.00-Sheriff’s Cap Outlay-P.O. #6484

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For AS400 to CIC

$5,066.06-County General Fund-P.O. #6508

Argo Construction, Marysville, KS

For Countertop & sink

$3,063.77-Title IIIC Fund-P.O. #6403

Argo Construction, Marysville, KS

For Window & window wrap

$2,694.88-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6188

City of Marysville, Marysville, KS

For Red Ribbon Week promotion

$5,000.00-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6507

Phoenix Casting, Juniata, NE

For Grave Markers

$1,576.54-County General (Grave Marker) Fund-P.O. #6508

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (Aug 13 to Sept 9, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6459

Frankfort Area News, Frankfort, KS

For legal printing

$4,017.75-County General (Treasurer’s) Fund-P.O. #6495

Networks Plus, Home, KS

For 2 – 17” Dell laptops, project installation & shipping

$5,236.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6460

Eakes Office Solutions, Beatrice, NE

For Sharp MX-M3071 Black/white copier w/ trade in

$6,948.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6499

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

For 4 Cooper tires & mount & balance

$1,012.56-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109265

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel Pkg for 20 x 20’6 bridge B# 12.0-S.5

$129,676.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109264

The target bridge for the local bridge improvement for low volume roads is the bridge located on Tumbleweed Road in Noble Township. In order to qualify for the entire amount of the grant, a bridge needs to be taken off of our inventory. There is a truss bridge on Sunflower Road in Vermillion Township that is not accessible and this is the bridge Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg would suggest removing from the inventory. There was some discussion regarding this bridge being in the historical registry and prior to removing from inventory, Mr. Craig will verify that is it okay to proceed.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg reported that there are 2 bridges in Cleveland Township on Zenith Road and a decision will need to be made which one of these structures to repair. The Board discussed and feel that the East bridge is the most logical to replace and will allow access to the landowners.

The Koch bridge in Guittard Township was opened on Friday, the bridge crew will now move to the Murray Township location.

Dr. Dave Hamel and Jeff Dankenbring arrived at the meeting at 9:18 a.m.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that he has spoken with an attorney for the Grain Belt Transmission Line (Invenergy) and was told there is survey work being done for possible future litigation as there are several landowners they could not come to an agreement with.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that the tax sale has been filed in the District Court and consists of 20 parcels.

Jeff Dankenbring asked to address the Board with a few questions regarding directives for isolation and quarantine. Mr. Dankenbring did not expect the Board to necessarily give answers but was hoping more to give them something to think about.

Jerry Zayas Blue Rapids City Mayor and Laura Musil, Blue Rapids met with the Board to further discuss the idea behind a County Park/Playground in Blue Rapids. Adria Jackson, a Blue Rapids City council member is the head of a steering committee that was formed to look into the feasibility of the construction of a park. Blue Rapids has a location of 6,000 to 9,000 sq. ft available for the development of this park. The company they are working with is Leathers out of Jupiter, FL. Approximately $150,000 is expected to be spent on this project. The steering committee has come up with several concepts to incorporate into this park to make it more of a County attraction such as Alcove Spring Park, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Plant, farming, trailer manufacturing, Pony Express and many other ideas. The committee is asking the County to earmark funds to help pay for the design development. This design development cost is approximately $25,000. Commissioner Bramhall said he does not have any problem contributing to this project and would discuss when all 3 commissioners are in attendance. Mr. Zayas said they will keep the County updated on their progress.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Supplemental Agreement #2 between Marshall County and Cook, Flatt & Strobel, Engineers to not exceed $700,000 in fees & services in relation to Irish Creek Windfarm. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig rejoined the meeting to let the Board know that over the weekend Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg closed a bridge in Center Township on N. 18th Terrace due to instability of structure. This is a 20 x 20 bridge and will have to be replaced, putting a tube in place will not be sufficient.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane was unable to attend the meeting but had an update for the Board. Nutrition numbers are steady and have had a few new participants. Transportation – masks have to be worn until January 18, 2022. They have also had quite a few new riders and everyone appreciated the free rides in August. Mrs. Lyhane is working on getting an estimate to re-key the Frankfort nutrition site and will meet with Wayne Mitchell later this week to assess what needs to be done in the back room of the nutrition site to winterize it.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:34 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.