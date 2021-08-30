Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/23/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer was absent from the meeting. Sarah Kessinger with the Marysville Advocate arrived at the meeting at 9:06 a.m.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 08-16-21 meeting and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

SymbolArts, Ogden, UT

For Coins & Art set up

$2,263.25-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6245

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to allow Blattner Energy top out crew to work 24 hours a day at the turbine sites, no heavy hauling. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Ketter Construction, Home, KS

For 7 ½ hours machine hire, brush removal

$1,275.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109255

Koch Excavating, Axtell, KS

For 19 ¼ hours machine hire, multiple sites

$3,272.50-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109254

Foley Equipment Co, Wichita, KS

For 2012 Caterpillar D6TXL Dozer

$154,000.00-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109253

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported the bridge crew will be pouring the deck on the Guittard township bridge this week then will be moving to construct a 40’ bridge in Murray township to replace a culvert that was washed out.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with a Resolution to place “No Parking” signs from the South railroad right of way in Vliets to Tumbleweed Road as there has been parking on both sides of this road which is creating a hazard for through traffic.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-21-08-23-1 Whereas, the Commission believes that due to safety reasons for those traveling in this area, parking should be regulated on this road and no longer allow parking along the West and East rights of way along 26th Road from the south boundary of the railroad right of way in Vliets running South to the intersection with Tumbleweed Road. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that Blattner Energy is donating 4 loads of concrete to the Frankfort school to be used at the football field for handicap parking. The cement trucks were given permission to deliver via Tumbleweed Road to the football field.

Leslie Jeter with Emergency Management reported that the first report is due for the American Rescue Program Act and needs permission from the Board to file the report. There is no activity to report at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to allow Leslie Jeter to file the ARPA report. Motion passed 2-0.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. An employee with Agency on Aging has developed a possible long term illness due to COVID-19. FMLA application has been given to this employee. Once the application is received back the Board will review. In the meantime, Agency on Aging is once again short staffed and it was recommended that maybe one of the other offices help deliver meals to Blue Rapids, Home City and Beattie on a temporary basis. Sheriff Tim Ackerman was asked to join the meeting. He said they could try to help but no guarantee that they will not get called out during that time. Other offices in the courthouse will be contacted to see if a rotation can be done to help out.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve establishing a sick leave pool among the staff at Agency on Aging to help out the employee with the long term illness. Motion passed 2-0.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar reported that he received the signed contract from Frankfort Community Care Home in regards to the purchase of the Frankfort Nutrition Site. Real Estate closing is set for August 31, 2021. A closing statement will be provided to the Clerk’s office by the end of the week so a purchase order and voucher can be approved on Monday the 30th of August, 2021 for the balance of the transaction.

The Tax Sale documents are being finalized and hopefully will be filed by the end of next week.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give her quarterly report. She has been very busy. Mrs. Stamm reported that materials are getting hard to get and installation of laterals are going to come to a halt due to this shortage. Mrs. Stamm reported that we need to find a better way of tracking when properties are transferred. Marshall County has a 3 acre minimum if the property is on public water and a 4 acre minimum if is well water. However, it is hard for her to make sure these properties are in compliance with the sanitation codes if she doesn’t know when they transfer ownership. She will talk with the Appraiser’s office and the Register of Deeds offices to see if we can work out a better system for notifying her when these transfers take place.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board. Mrs. Barber reported that the KDOT cost share grant has opened back up. This grant is for the development of 11th Terrace leading to the proposed new jail site and the proposed business park. Mrs. Barber feels that to be competitive with this grant, the Board will need to pledge a higher match amount and feels 40-50% would be sufficient. Commissioner Kickhaefer is absent from the meeting today and the Board feels this is best to discuss when all 3 commissioners are in attendance so will discuss this matter next week.

Commissioner Bramhall asked what changes were made to the budget proposals. County Clerk Sandra Wilson pointed out where the adjustments were made to give an option to lower the mill levy to 47.092. The tentative schedule for budget hearing is on September 13, 2021 but the Board will discuss these proposals at next weeks meeting. If more adjustments need to be made, we will push the budget hearing back another week.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:00 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.