88.7 F
Salina
Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeKQNK Local News
KQNK Local News

Norton Regional Health Foundation Awards Scholarships

By Derek Nester

NORTON, Kan. – The Norton Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the enhancement of quality health care for the residents of Norton County and surrounding counties, awards scholarships to students pursuing degrees in nursing and other medical fields. The Foundation awarded the following scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester:

  • Carlie Voss, Almena, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Carlie is a nursing major at Fort Hays State University.
  • Amy Wentz, Norton, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Amy is a nursing major at Colby Community College.
  • Lexi Kats, Lenora, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Lexi is a nursing major at Benedictine College.
  • Melissa Leiker, Logan, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Melissa is a nursing major at Colby Community College.
  • Taryn Kuhn, Norton, awarded a $500 scholarship from the Marvin and Mary Wudtke Health Care Scholarship Fund. Taryn is a biology major at Bethany College with plans to continue her education to become a physical therapist.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Norton Regional Health Foundation at Norton County Hospital awards academic scholarships each year to students who are enrolled in college courses, are seeking degrees in the medical field and express interest in working at Norton County Hospital in the future. It is through donor support that these scholarships can be awarded, and the Foundation is grateful to donors for their generous contributions.

For more information about the Norton Regional Health Foundation, visit http://www.ntcohosp.com/foundation/foundation_info.html.

Previous article8-16-21 CHIEFS-ROYALS-TYLER GILBERT-BIG 12 TROUBLE
Next articleClimate Change Is Breeding Blue-Green Algae And Costing Kansans To Fix Stinky Water
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.