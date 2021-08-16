Norton Regional Health Foundation Awards Scholarships

NORTON, Kan. – The Norton Regional Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to support the enhancement of quality health care for the residents of Norton County and surrounding counties, awards scholarships to students pursuing degrees in nursing and other medical fields. The Foundation awarded the following scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester:

Carlie Voss, Almena , awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Carlie is a nursing major at Fort Hays State University.

, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Carlie is a nursing major at Fort Hays State University. Amy Wentz, Norton , awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Amy is a nursing major at Colby Community College.

, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund and a $1,000 scholarship from the George Jones Nursing Scholarship Fund. Amy is a nursing major at Colby Community College. Lexi Kats, Lenora , awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Lexi is a nursing major at Benedictine College.

, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Lexi is a nursing major at Benedictine College. Melissa Leiker, Logan , awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Melissa is a nursing major at Colby Community College.

, awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Warren and Jean White Nursing Scholarship Fund. Melissa is a nursing major at Colby Community College. Taryn Kuhn, Norton, awarded a $500 scholarship from the Marvin and Mary Wudtke Health Care Scholarship Fund. Taryn is a biology major at Bethany College with plans to continue her education to become a physical therapist.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Norton Regional Health Foundation at Norton County Hospital awards academic scholarships each year to students who are enrolled in college courses, are seeking degrees in the medical field and express interest in working at Norton County Hospital in the future. It is through donor support that these scholarships can be awarded, and the Foundation is grateful to donors for their generous contributions.

For more information about the Norton Regional Health Foundation, visit http://www.ntcohosp.com/foundation/foundation_info.html.