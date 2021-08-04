78.7 F
Western Kansas Silver Alert Cancelled After Finding Body Of Missing Woman

By Derek Nester

FINNEY COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Virginia Green was located deceased this evening in a remote area in Finney County. We extend our condolences to her loved ones.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation into the circumstances of Green’s death. Please direct any further inquiries to them.

The statewide silver alert is now canceled. Thank you for your assistance during the alert.

 

 

FINNEY COUNTY –The Garden City Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Garden City woman.

The whereabouts of Virginia Rae Green, 76, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Virginia Rae Green

Green is a 76-year-old white female, around 5 ft. tall, and weighing 150 lbs. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses and has a scar on the side of her eyebrow near her right temple. She has dementia.

Green was last seen at her residence at 1717 Mikes Dr. in Garden City on Sunday, Aug. 1. She is likely driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Kansas tag 494KVD. Her direction of travel is unknown.

If you see Virginia Green, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact 911, or the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

