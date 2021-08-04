78.7 F
Kansas Headlines

Arrowhead Events Announces Mask Policy Update for Garth Brooks Concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

By Derek Nester
Ichabod, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In accordance with the City of Kansas City’s mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, August 2, Arrowhead Events has updated its existing health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

A complete list of health and safety protocols for the Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is available at www.chiefs.com/stadium/covid/.

Arrowhead Events and the Kansas City Chiefs encourage all individuals to get vaccinated. The Kansas City Health Department will host a vaccination event for concert ticket holders to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they wish to do so in the parking lots outside the stadium from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The club will continue working with the City of Kansas City and the Health Department for updates on future events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

