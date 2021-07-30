Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/26/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 7/19/21 meeting with the correction of Barbara Kickhaefer making the motion to approve the CIC contract instead of Keith Bramhall and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

GlaxoSmithKline

For private vaccines

$9,125.84-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6284

Computer Information Concepts, Greeley, CO

For CIC Hardware, software, Initial Peopleware (1/2)

$110,617.00-Computer Maintenance & Upgrades-P.O. #6472

Hutchinson Medical Clinic, Hutchinson, KS

For Medical Services

$1,020.75-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6319

Pony Express Title Co, Marysville, KS

For Downpayment Frankfort Nutrition Site

$5,000.00-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6471

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Lance Jones with Murphy Tractor and Nick Stringer with Foley Equipment were in attendance for the motor grader bid opening.

Murphy bid – 2021 JD 670GP $298,650 with buy back w/ripper included of $130,294, or buy back w/o ripper included of $125,294. 7 yr, 7,000 hr warranty.

Foley (alternate bids) – 2019 CAT 140 AWD 2500 hrs, 7,000 hr warranty for $283,000.

2017 672G JD 2000 hrs – no warranty for $166,000.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the purchase of the 2021 JD 670GP grader from Murphy Tractor for the purchase price of $298,650 with a buy back of the current grader of $125,294 (w/o ripper) for a total purchase price of $173,356. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Ketter Construction, Home, KS

For Machine hire for bridge & tube projects in Wells Twp

$10,778.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109214

BAT Tire Co, Frankfort, KS

For 8 Hercules semi drive tires 11R22.5 #0607F

$2,962.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109215

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the injector pump on the Landfill’s 1986 dozer is being repaired. They will begin moving dirt to close a cell and open a new cell at the Landfill soon. Foley Tractor has a 2012 dozer with 8,000 hrs for rent for $11,000/month. If the County decides to purchase the dozer, the rent paid will be deducted from the purchase price. The Board gave directive to move forward with renting the 2012 dozer from Foley Tractor for $11,000/month and bring the rental agreement to the Board for approval.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. The County has received a Road Use Agreement draft from Invenergy Transmission LLC regarding the Grain Belt Express Transmission Line to be reviewed by the Board. County Counselor Jason Brinegar has been in contact with Jason Brown, Director, Local and Community Affairs for Invenergy LLC and will work towards an acceptable Road Use Agreement to be approved in the future.

Clayton Dick, Trustee and Todd Parker, Treasurer for Waterville Township met with the Board to update on the Unicorn Road/cattle guard situation. The cattle guards were placed without permission from the Township or permits from the County. Waterville Township has retained counsel and will keep the Board updated on the situation. The Township did present pictures that the temporary fencing that was put up to protect the cemetery is not keeping the cattle out. The township maintains and mows the cemetery.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:45 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar, County Clerk Sandra Wilson and Deputy County Clerk/Human Resources Sammi Jackson, to return to open session at 9:55 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting to be resumed in the basement meeting room for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:05 a.m. in the basement meeting room for the Department Head Meeting. Unanimous.

Leslie Jeter – Emergency Management – reported she has been sitting in on Webinars regarding the ARP grant, getting supplies ready for the Beach Boys concert this weekend and the Vietnam Memorial Wall arriving in Marysville on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 and the Boss Nationals on August 28. PPE is still being distributed throughout the communities due to the recent increase in COVID numbers.

Anastasia Meyer – Extension – finalizing fair week, had good weather and a good turnout for the fair.

Susie Latta – Extension – also finalizing fair week. Reminder that the fair is more than ribbons and trophies but is a chance for our youth to exhibit the life skills learned in 4-H.

Ashley Lyhane – Agency on Aging – transportation has expanded services to Greenleaf, Barnes, Washington and Hanover. Free transportation will be offered throughout the month of August. There will be no food commodities in the month of August. There are 2 Agency on Aging staff who have recently tested positive to COVID 19. Meals will be provided on a to go basis today, further discussion later this morning will address the remainder of the week.

Jami Ellenbecker – Treasurer – The vehicle office will be going live August 16 on a new national titling system. The Treasurer’s office will outsource the mailing of the tax statements this year. April Swartz with Varney & Associates has been working on our audit and with the SPARKS fund we have been pushed into a Single Audit. The reporting for the grants has been inconsistent throughout the years and it is recommended that we have a central reporting location for the grants as well as Commissioner involvement.

Francine – Appraiser – continuing to work on deed transfers. The county 6th review is completed, currently out picking up and measuring new construction.

Nancy Koch – Clerk of the District Court – court is back to business as usual. They are trying to prepare to convert to the new State program. The Clerk of the District is required to follow the State Court guidelines in regards to masks, etc., for now they are still not requiring masks but that could change as the COVID numbers rise.

Martha Roesch – Register of Deeds – the receipt of documents had been slowing down but is increasing again. They received 93 documents one day last week.

Meghan Voracek – County Attorney – back in court fulltime, continuing to stay busy.

Mike Craig – Public Works – finishing up the end of the windfarm bridges. Public Works employees will assist with placing road closure signs and putting up tents as needed this weekend for the Beach Boys concert.

Sandy Wilson – County Clerk – No primary election in August for the city/school positions. Election will be held Tuesday, November 2nd. Office is business as usual, paying bills, HR, budgets and getting caught up on Records Retention and cleaning out vaults.

NE KS Officials meeting will be postponed again this Fall due to the rising COVID numbers. Marshall County does wish to host the meeting to show off all that Marshall County has to offer but do not feel it is safe at this time. The next Department Head Meeting will be October 18 with a time to be announced at a later date.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 10:48 a.m. to reconvene back upstairs in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the meeting in the Board meeting room at 10:56 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:57 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – agency on aging staff with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open meeting at 11:07 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session for an additional 5 minutes at 11:07 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – agency on aging staff with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session at 11:13 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 11:15 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, agency on aging staff with the Board, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar did not feel that executive session was warranted for this discussion.

Keith Bramhall rescinded his motion.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes, Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and the Board discussed the recent positive COVID cases amongst the Agency on Aging staff and that upon questioning the individuals, there was no exposure in the Agency on Aging building. Health Nurse Sue Rhodes did report that there were 109 COVID tests performed in July with 34 positive results and 7 of those positives were of the new Delta Variant. The new Delta Variant is 200x more infectious than the original. Health Nurse Sue Rhodes feels that Marshall County has a very good vaccination rate and feels that mask mandating is not warranted at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 11:41 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – medical director with the Board and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and to return to open session at 11:46 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 additional minutes at 11:46 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – medical director with the Board and Health Nurse Sue Rhodes and to return to open session at 11:51 a.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action was taken as a result of these executive sessions. County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes will get bids for repair of the windows at the front of their building and bring back to the Board.

Rosalie Meybrunn of Summerfield met with the Board to encourage the Board to look into a 99 Truck Route in which at the 9 mile intersection from the Nebraska border south on Hwy 99 be redirected one mile east and then develop 26th road as a black top to Highway 36 to eliminate the 3 – 90 degree turns on Hwy 99 going into Beattie. Mrs. Meybrunn presented the Board with some accident statistics and other information.

Debbie Trahan with Computer Information Concepts met with the Board to present the Hardware, Software and Initial Peopleware contracts for signatures. Chairman Bramhall signed the contracts and the County copies will be retained in the Clerk’s office. Conversion to the new system will begin this Fall.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Chris Flood as a sheriff’s deputy at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman at the starting wage of $19.83/hr. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Chad Vacha at the recommendation of Sheriff Tim Ackerman from Corrections Officer (1 yr) at $17.85/hr to Corrections Office (2 hr) at $18.10/hr effective August 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Attorney General, financial bonds issuance fee $150.00

U.S. Treasury – 941 payroll taxes $236.40

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 12:41 p.m. to discuss matters related to non-elected personnel – clerk & deputy pay with the Board and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to open session at 12:51 p.m. in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of the executive session.

The Board was presented with an itemized list of expenditures and anticipated expenditures for the City of Waterville park renovations.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to pay the City of Waterville $6,000 out of the Special Park & Recreation fund to assist with renovations of their parks. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 1:16 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.