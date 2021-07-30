82.5 F
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kansas Headlines

Additional Arrests Made Following Cloud County Jail Investigation

By Derek Nester

CLOUD COUNTY – Another subject was arrested, and an additional arrest warrant was issued following a Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

Nicholas Clanin

Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, was arrested at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, in Belleville. He was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, and destroying a written instrument. Clanin was a Cloud County jail lieutenant at the time the alleged crimes took place. He was booked into the Republic County Jail.

An arrest warrant was also secured for Alexandra Wilcox, 22, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, for misdemeanor theft related to the case. She was formerly a corrections officer at the Jail.

The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.

 

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

