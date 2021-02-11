Post Rock Community Foundation Donations Matched 150% In February

Look at any key community institution in the Post Rock Community Foundation (PRCF) coverage area over the past 10 years and that institution is likely to have at least one project funded, either fully or partially, by a PRCF grant.

Lincoln’s Finch Theatre, Art Center, Municipal Swimming Pool and Frisbee Golf Course, Sylvan Grove’s American Legion, City Library and historic depot, Vesper’s Community Center, Denmark’s Community Hall and Preservation Foundation, Lucas’ Community Theater and baseball field, Luray’s Fire Department and Bandstand, Lincoln County Emergency Services, Hospital, Historical Society and Fairgrounds, the USD #298 and #299 school districts, the City of Barnard, the City of Beverly, Hunter Economic Development projects and many local churches are just a few of the many beneficiaries of PRCF grant funding.

Just last year the PRCF awarded $130,000 in grants to more than two dozen different community projects.

Over the past four years the PRCF has hosted a Match Month, taking advantage of a matching grant initiative from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Logan, Kan., with a mission to “reverse the population decline, increase the economic opportunities and strengthen critical community services” in its 26 county coverage area.

After a historically successful Match Month in February of 2020, punctuated by a well-attended dinner at Flyboy’s in Sylvan Grove, this year the PRCF will host a virtual Match Month in February thanks to recommendations to avoid large gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

PRCF chairman Ruth Sorensen calls Match Month an opportunity for still more growth and community enhancements.

“Leaders across the entire Post Rock area recognize the economic impact of the many contributions of the Dane G Hansen Foundation,” Sorensen said. “The current Match Month fundraising effort presents yet another opportunity to benefit from the support of this organization. We ask everyone to consider donating to the Post Rock Community Foundation during February 2021 when, because of the Dane G Hansen Foundation, any donations will immediately grow for the good of the local communities.”

During Match Month the Hansen Foundation will match any donation 150%, making every $1 donated worth $2.50.

“To illustrate just how much impact Match Month has on our local area, we can look at the results of the February 2020 Match Month,” Sorensen noted. “Our area supporters generously gave $43,877 and the Hansen Foundation matched that amount 150% by giving $65,816 to our foundation. This resulted in $109,693 growth in the PRCF endowed fund in a month’s time! This money will continue to grow and will help fund exciting projects for the Post Rock area.”

To take advantage of this match consider mailing a donation to the Post Rock Community Foundation, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481 or go online to donate at https://postrockcf.org/donate-online.

For more information find the Post Rock Community Foundation on Facebook or contact a current board member.