Super Bowl LV Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas at Texas Game Moved to Feb. 23 in Men's Hoops

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas at Texas men's basketball game has been moved to...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hires Mike DeBord as Offensive Coordinator

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles was pursuing a veteran offensive coordinator with a proven track record in...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early wasn't able to recover against No. 18 Tennessee, falling 80-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge...
Read more
College Sports

Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to #RunItBack this Sunday as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. We will have complete game day coverage on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas.

Tune in starting at 2:00 p.m. for “The Road To Tampa” special with the Chiefs Radio Network, followed by Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network pregame at 3:00 p.m. The Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 4:00 p.m., hosted by Jim Gray, with kick off expected at approximately 5:30 p.m.

WESTWOOD ONE PRESENTS SUPER BOWL LV GAME DAY COVERAGE 
Kevin Harlan, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin Call the Action Live

CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present comprehensive coverage and play-by-play of Super Bowl LV, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this Sunday. The network will feature a full schedule of game-day programming leading up to kick off, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time the Super Bowl will be played in a team’s home stadium. Tom Brady will make an NFL-record 10th appearance in a Super Bowl, while Kansas City attempts to become just the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Super Bowl LV will be the 34th consecutive year and the 48th time overall Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event.

Kevin Harlan will handle the play-by-play duties for the Super Bowl for the eleventh straight year, while Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner will return for the third consecutive year as the lead analyst. Former All-Pro Offensive Lineman Tony Boselli will be back for a fifth straight year as sideline reporter and will be joined by longtime field reporter Laura Okmin, who will return to the Super Bowl crew for the second time. Jim Gray will anchor the pregame and halftime coverage for the 20th consecutive year, with appearances by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Scott Graham will also contribute to Westwood One’s pregame and postgame show coverage for his 12th straight Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 4:00 PM, hosted by Jim Gray, with kick off expected at approximately 5:30 PM.

Millions of listeners around the globe will tune in to Westwood One’s Super Bowl LV coverage across more than 600 radio stations nationwide. You can also follow Westwood One Sports on Twitter, @westwood1sports.

Following the trophy presentation, Z-96.3 The Lake will rejoin the Chiefs Radio Network for complete postgame coverage.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university's weekly student athlete testing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture's Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more

