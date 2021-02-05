Super Bowl LV Sunday On Z-96.3 The Lake – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to #RunItBack this Sunday as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. We will have complete game day coverage on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas.

Tune in starting at 2:00 p.m. for “The Road To Tampa” special with the Chiefs Radio Network, followed by Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network pregame at 3:00 p.m. The Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 4:00 p.m., hosted by Jim Gray, with kick off expected at approximately 5:30 p.m.

WESTWOOD ONE PRESENTS SUPER BOWL LV GAME DAY COVERAGE

Kevin Harlan, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin Call the Action Live

CUMULUS MEDIA’s Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present comprehensive coverage and play-by-play of Super Bowl LV, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this Sunday. The network will feature a full schedule of game-day programming leading up to kick off, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs, marking the first time the Super Bowl will be played in a team’s home stadium. Tom Brady will make an NFL-record 10th appearance in a Super Bowl, while Kansas City attempts to become just the ninth team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Super Bowl LV will be the 34th consecutive year and the 48th time overall Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event.

Kevin Harlan will handle the play-by-play duties for the Super Bowl for the eleventh straight year, while Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner will return for the third consecutive year as the lead analyst. Former All-Pro Offensive Lineman Tony Boselli will be back for a fifth straight year as sideline reporter and will be joined by longtime field reporter Laura Okmin, who will return to the Super Bowl crew for the second time. Jim Gray will anchor the pregame and halftime coverage for the 20th consecutive year, with appearances by Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Scott Graham will also contribute to Westwood One’s pregame and postgame show coverage for his 12th straight Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 4:00 PM, hosted by Jim Gray, with kick off expected at approximately 5:30 PM.

Millions of listeners around the globe will tune in to Westwood One’s Super Bowl LV coverage across more than 600 radio stations nationwide. You can also follow Westwood One Sports on Twitter, @westwood1sports.

Following the trophy presentation, Z-96.3 The Lake will rejoin the Chiefs Radio Network for complete postgame coverage.