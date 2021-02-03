Nemaha County Vaccine Update – 2/3/2021

As of 2/2/21, Nemaha County Community Health Services has administered the following number of COVID-19 vaccinations:

474 first doses (Pfizer and Moderna)

93 second doses (Pfizer and Moderna)

Nemaha County continues to vaccinate persons eligible under Phase 2 of the Kansas Vaccination Plan. Phase 2 contains a large number of higher risk individuals which will take some time to complete. Phase 2 includes those over the age of 65, congregate settings, and critical workers who are in high-contact settings

Currently, our agency is prioritizing persons 65 years and older and first responders, fire personnel and police officers to be vaccinated first in Phase 2.

NCCHS continues with a waitlist for individuals in Phase 2 that want to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. To be added to the wait list, persons must meet Phase 2 criteria and either live in, work in, or go to a primary care doctor in Nemaha County. Persons are added to the wait list by calling NCCHS at 785-284-2152, emailing nemahakscovid@rainbowtel.net, or completing the online survey at https://form.jotform.com/210196443875057

The staff at Nemaha County Community Health Services are working hard to get all vaccine out and into the arms of residents just as quickly and safely as possible. The biggest challenge has been weekly allocation of vaccine. At 200 or 300 doses per week allocated for Nemaha County, it is easy to see that it will take a while to get through Phase 2. These allocated doses are divided each week between NCCHS, Seneca Family Practice, Centralia Medical Clinic, and Sabetha Healthmart.

We are thrilled so many people want to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19! We also understand the frustration of having to wait. There are currently close to 1,000 people on our Phase 2 interest list and of those 1,000, 850 are people age 65 and older. We are asking for your patience as we navigate this process. We are hopeful to continue vaccinating people each week with future allotments of vaccine.

NCCHS plans vaccination clinics each week for both first and second doses. Those on the waitlist will be called individually with the date and location of the clinic. As we move through the high contact critical employees, if your employer has been in communication with our office and they have collected a sign-up list, there is no need to sign up on our interest list. Information will be provided to employers on the date, time and location to be vaccinated when the time comes.

Please be assured that if there is a clinic and someone cancels or if there is an extra dose, those on the waitlist will be called to come get vaccinated. Nemaha County Community Health Services will go to great means to never waste a dose of vaccine.

NCCHS remains committed to getting a vaccine to everyone that wants one!