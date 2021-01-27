21.6 F
KNDY Local News

KNDY Replay: Twin Valley League Tournament Game Replays

By Derek Nester

K-State Falls at 2/2 Baylor 107-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Sports WACO, Texas – Davion Mitchell scored 31 points to lead four players in double figures,...
KNDY Replay: Marysville Girls & Boys Basketball Replays

Derek Nester - 0
Catch all the broadcasts of Marysville high school basketball so far from the 2020-2021 season here in the KNDY Replay.
Major League Soccer’s 2021 Season To Begin on April 3rd

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that the 2021 MLS season will begin on Saturday, April 3, and feature 34 matches for each of the...
Chiefs Defeat Bills, 38-24, to Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl LV

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to punch their ticket...
K-State Falls To West Virginia, 69-47

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – West Virginia jumped out to a big lead and pulled away for a 69-47 win over K-State on...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Catch a replay of all of the Twin Valley League Tournament games that 95.5 KNDY covered last week in Frankfort & Onaga right here.

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly will announce tomorrow the statewide move to Phase 2 of Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan. With this move, all those aged 65+,...
KBI Update Regarding Suspicious Death Investigation In Crawford County

Derek Nester - 0
CRAWFORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that...
State Conservation Commission Meeting February 1

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold its regular meeting on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. using a virtual attendance...
KDA Offers Food Safety Webinar Series in 2021

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program will offer monthly online webinars on food safety issues beginning Monday,...
Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Christopher Etzel to Fill District Court Vacancy in the 2nd Judicial District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly appointed Christopher Etzel, Havensville, to the 2nd Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Chief...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
