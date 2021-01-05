46.3 F
Wichita
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
KNDY Local NewsKQNK Local News

New Dashboard Launched To Track Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Fall to Chargers, 38-21, to Wrap Up Regular Season

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-21, on Sunday...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Rally Comes Up Short Against TCU, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics Manhattan, Kan. – K-State nearly climbed out of an 18-point deficit, but the rally but came up short in a 67-60...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers First Big 12 Loss No. 8 Texas, 84-59

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas suffered its first Big 12 loss of the season to No. 8 Texas, 84-59, despite...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Pauses All Women’s Basketball Activities

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas - Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women's basketball...
Read more
College Sports

Miguel’s Late Make Lifts K-State to 60-58 Win Over Omaha

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. - Selton Miguel connected from deep with less than 10 seconds remaining...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Lincoln, Neb. – As of this morning, 36,253 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those in Phase 1A priority group, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. First doses have been given to roughly a third of the state’s health care population thus far, and continue to be targeted for hospital staff and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the coming months.

Vaccinations for residents and staff of long-term care facilities began last week, with more than 100 on-site clinics held and additional outreach done by local health departments and community centers.

After shipping delays last week due to winter weather, more than 86,000 vaccine doses were received in Nebraska in the month of December. Of this supply, 63,000 doses are targeted for health care workers and 23,000 for residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In addition, the first shipment of second doses were received.

Additional vaccine shipments are scheduled to arrive this week, including 11,200 Moderna doses targeted for health care workers and 11,700 Pfizer doses designated for the federal pharmacy program to continue vaccination for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Planning is ongoing for future phases of the vaccination effort. Phase 1B is projected to begin later this month as supplies are made available. Phase 1B will begin with doses for those aged 75 and older, and be followed by workers in critical industries who are unable to work remotely. Vaccinations for the 75 and older population will be given via clinics led by local health departments, health care providers and pharmacies. DHHS will announce additional details in the weeks to come.

More detail on Phase 1A and 1B priority groups and other information is available by clicking the vaccine information tab on the DHHS Coronavirus site, http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

DHHS has launched a COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard to share how Nebraska’s vaccination effort is progressing over time.

It provides a daily total of first and second dose vaccinations given, as well as breakdown of doses given by age, gender, race, and ethnicity. The dashboard also reports the percent of the population aged 16 and older completing COVID-19 vaccination. Thus far, COVID-19 vaccines have only been approved for use in those age 16 and older.

The dashboard also includes a timeline for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nebraska, displaying the phases and priority groups as reflected in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Priority groups and timing projections remain tentative and will be adjusted as new federal recommendations are issued and as vaccine shipments are scheduled.

A link to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard is at the top of the DHHS COVID-19 Cases dashboard, and is available at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/ece0db09da4d4ca68252c3967aa1e9dd/page/page_1/

The vaccination dashboard is updated around 7 p.m. CT each evening with data from the prior day.

Previous articleMitchell County Health Department Update – 1/4/2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Read more
Agriculture News

Sorghum Checkoff Names Norma Ritz Johnson as Executive Director

Derek Nester - 0
LUBBOCK, Texas (Jan. 4, 2021) – After an extensive nationwide search, the United Sorghum Checkoff Program has selected Norma Ritz Johnson as the organization’s...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas’ December Total Tax Collections Up $13.6 Million Compared to Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Kansas’ December total tax collections continues the state’s trend of outperforming the estimate. Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Hilltop Lodge Experiences COVID Outbreak

Dusty Deines - 0
Hilltop Lodge Retirement Community in Beloit is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.  Hilltop Lodge posted an update on Facebook on Sunday that has...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Update: Found Safe – Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Garden City Man

Derek Nester - 0
CLOUD COUNTY – The Garden City Police Department reported that Donald Hertel was located safely in Cloud County. They are working with...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

New Dashboard Launched To Track Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Derek Nester - 0
Lincoln, Neb. – As of this morning, 36,253 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those in Phase 1A priority group, according...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Mitchell County Health Department Update – 1/4/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Dear Mitchell County Residents, The holiday season has resulted in an increase in travel, gatherings, and risk of exposure. According to the Centers for Disease...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Issues Executive Order Allowing Continued Delivery of COVID-19 Recovery Supplies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has signed Executive Order #20-72, which extends temporary relief for motor carriers from certain rules and...
Read more