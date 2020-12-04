48.3 F
KNDY Local News

Pottawatomie County Will Continue With The 14-Day Quarantine

By Derek Nester

Jayhawks Top Ichabods in Home Opener, 89-54

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 7/5  Kansas Jayhawks won its 48-consecutive home opener, led by...
Royals Agree to Terms with Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler; Non-tender Six Players

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 2, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they will not tender a Major League contract...
COVID-19 Causing High School Basketball Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
Even as the first high school basketball games are set to tip off later this week, changes are already announced as the Marysville home...
Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was...
Royals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 1, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Mike Minor to a two-year Major...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment recently issued guidance similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing counties to opt into the shortened quarantine period of either 10 days, or 7 days with testing; or opt to continue with the 14 days.

KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

The CDC has stated that with the reduction to a 10-day quarantine, there is a 1 to 10% risk of post-quarantine transmission. With a reduction to 7 days, there is a 5 to 12% risk of post-quarantine transmission. Even with a reduced quarantine length, people will still be expected to wear masks and monitor for symptoms.

Pottawatomie County is currently working closely with other entities across the Wildcat region to reach agreement on an acceptable quarantine period. If you have any questions, please reach out to the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719, or e-mailing covid@pottcounty.org.

CDC Announces Shortened COVID-19 Quarantine Periods

Derek Nester - 0
Counties may opt in to similar guidance in Kansas TOPEKA – In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control...
KDHE Makes No Changes To Kansas Travel Quarantine List Criteria

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – There are no changes this week to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) travel quarantine list. Those needing to quarantine...
Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
