Pottawatomie County Will Continue With The 14-Day Quarantine

Kansas Department of Health and Environment recently issued guidance similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, allowing counties to opt into the shortened quarantine period of either 10 days, or 7 days with testing; or opt to continue with the 14 days.

KDHE continues to recommend the 14-day quarantine and monitoring after being exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The incubation for this disease is still 14 days. The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

The CDC has stated that with the reduction to a 10-day quarantine, there is a 1 to 10% risk of post-quarantine transmission. With a reduction to 7 days, there is a 5 to 12% risk of post-quarantine transmission. Even with a reduced quarantine length, people will still be expected to wear masks and monitor for symptoms.

Pottawatomie County is currently working closely with other entities across the Wildcat region to reach agreement on an acceptable quarantine period. If you have any questions, please reach out to the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719, or e-mailing covid@pottcounty.org.