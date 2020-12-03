Frankfort Gives Donation Drive Breaks $75,000

Donations of 619 gifts toward local nonprofits in the Frankfort community totaled $52,900 Tuesday during the annual Giving Day, plus any mail-in contributions. $24,000 in matching funds will be applied, bringing the grand total to well over $75,000, topping last year’s number which was nearly $75,000.

The Frankfort Development Trust grade school restoration project topped donations, with $6,785, while the scout troop and Frankfort Wildcat Boosters each raised more than $5,000. Tops in number of contributions were the Wildcat Boosters with 80, and the school restoration project with 48. The leaderboard is posted on the organization website, frankfortgives.org.