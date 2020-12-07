Go Catch Trout at Glen Elder Park Pond!

Courtesy of Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism

The second trout stocking of the 2020-2021 trout season occurred on Thursday morning, December 3rd and consisted of 375 pounds of quality adult rainbow trout averaging one pound apiece. Included among these fish are several very big golden trout. Most of these fish are 11-13 inches long, but several are in the 15 to 17 inch range. An additional 1,500 pounds will be stocked this winter for a total of 2,225 pounds or approximately 4,500 fish.

The weather forecast looks excellent for getting outside these next couple of weeks and enjoying a unique angling opportunity. Anglers have the best success at the park pond using corn, Velveeta cheese, Powerbait, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Just make sure to use small hooks size 12 or smaller and only one or two split shots for weight. Other anglers prefer to use artificial lures such as Panther Martins, roostertails, roadrunners, and Blue Fox spinners. Fly fisherman can have a blast as well using a mix of dry flies, nymphs, and wet flies.

Special regulations apply while fishing trout waters between November 1st and April 15th. All anglers 16 and older are required to purchase a trout permit ($14.50) if they intend to fish the park pond which is valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. Anglers 15 and younger are exempt. In addition, all residents 16 through 64 years old and non-residents 16 and older must also have a valid fishing license. Trout permits are available at KDWPT offices, license vendors, county clerk offices, or online at www.ksoutdoors.com. The daily creel limit is 5 trout (2 trout for anglers 15 and younger fishing without a trout permit). The possession limit is three times the daily creel.