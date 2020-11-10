First COVID-19 Death Reported In Marshall County

MARYSVILLE – We are saddened to announce the first death of a Marshall County resident related to Covid-19. No information will be released on this individual. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss,” said Sue Rhodes, Marshall County Public Health Nurse, and director of the Marshall County Health Department. “Our heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving.”

“Now, more then ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus, especially to our most vulnerable residents,” Rhodes said. “We’ve all seen reports of outbreak-related deaths in other states and other counties, but this death in Marshall County reminds how important it is to protect each other during this pandemic.”

Marshall County Health Department and Community Memorial Healthcare are working together to keep county residents up-to-date on the numbers regarding testing, hospital admissions, dismissals, and deaths. We all work together towards the prevention and treatment of common illnesses and diseases. “Especially now, this pandemic brings hospitals, health departments, schools, emergency management and emergency service, nursing homes, businesses, and families together in an effort to improve life in our communities,” Rhodes said.

“The battle against this virus is real, as we suffered the first the first loss of life in our community,” said Dr. Shane Thoreson, chief of medical staff at Community Memorial Healthcare. “Our prayers are with all of those who are suffering as we work together to find a solution. We will be called to use all of the tools we have been given to combat the COVID-19 virus. My prayers and sympathies go out to the family of the deceased.”

“As we enter the “community spread” phase of COVID-19 locally and regionally, we must all double­ down on a COVID Prevention Plan,” said Curtis Hawkinson, CMH chief executive officer. “We need more mask-wearing, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and to eliminate social gatherings where these precautions cannot be maintained,” he said. “If we do not do these things, we will continue to have additional deaths in our communities and overwhelm the healthcare system and our healthcare facility.”