KBI and KHP involved in officer involved shooting in Salina

SALINA, Kan. – Today, Oct, 9, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) were involved in a shooting following a car stop.

KBI agents were attempting to locate a male subject who was believed connected to a KBI case, and who had arrest warrants. They requested help from KHP troopers to locate the subject.

The man was observed getting into a vehicle that then left the area. At approximately 3:55 p.m., KBI agents and a KHP trooper initiated a car stop near Choctaw and Cherokee in Salina. The driver stopped, and as they approached the car, the law enforcement officers took gunfire from occupants in the vehicle. Two KBI agents and a KHP trooper returned gunfire hitting two male subjects.

Life saving measures were attempted at the scene. Both subjects were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. No agents or troopers were injured in the incident.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate this incident.

As is standard practice, and in accordance with Kansas Highway Patrol policy, the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Also, per KBI policy, the agents will be placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.