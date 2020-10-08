75.6 F
Wichita
Thursday, October 8, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 5 Rankings – 10/7/2020

Derek Nester - 0
October 7, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football Coach Les Miles Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
Statement from Head Coach Les Miles “Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am...
Read more
Professional Sports

Winston Reid header propels Sportingto 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
Winston Reid's 67th-minute header propelled Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2, 26 points) to a 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC (4-8-4, 16 points)...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Announces Extension for Head Coach Chris Klieman

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and head coach Chris Klieman have agreed to terms on a contract extension that runs through the 2026 football season, Athletics Director Gene...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Back Home Wednesday To Host Chicago Fire FC

Derek Nester - 0
A compelling cross-conference battle beckons on Wednesday as Sporting Kansas City (7-5-2, 23 points) welcomes Chicago Fire FC (4-7-4, 16 points) to world-class Children’s...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.

Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA grant program funds. Direct services available to crime victims include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing, and mental health services. The award recipients provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. VOCA funds help crime victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a victimization; understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily li

“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”

A total of $21,972,342 was awarded to 69 organizations.

2021 VOCA Grant Awards
County Organization Name Grant Award
Allen Hope Unlimited $346,637
Barton Barton County Attorney’s Office $42,947
Barton Family Crisis Center $547,129
Butler Butler County Attorney’s Office $39,800
Butler Family Life Center $92,318
Butler Sunlight Child Advocacy Center $265,979
Butler Tri-County CASA $56,217
Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $57,403
Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $82,502
Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $346,561
Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $48,725
Douglas Elizabeth Ballard Community Services Child Advocacy Center $89,572
Douglas The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center $293,839
Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $513,073
Ellis Options:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $541,208
Finney Family Crisis Services $338,733
Finney Spirit of the Plains $42,822
Ford CASA-Children Worth Saving $82,514
Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $146,647
Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $169,999
Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $115,163
Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $45,572
Harvey CASA:  A Voice for Children $56,011
Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $821,642
Harvey Heart to Heart $82,665
Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $82,388
Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $162,000
Johnson Johnson County District Attorney’s Office $161,387
Johnson SAFEHOME $1,432,045
Johnson Sunflower House $617,151
Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $184,908
Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $217,183
Lyon SOS $579,463
Reno BrightHouse $467,708
Reno Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center $146,711
Riley Crisis Center $272,028
Riley Kansas State University $330,799
Riley Riley County Police Department $71,127
Riley Sunflower CASA Project $236,787
Saline Child Advocacy & Parenting Services $193,983
Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,000,228
Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $787,501
Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick County $743,763
Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $431,807
Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $175,293
Sedgwick City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office $112,902
Sedgwick Roots & Wings CASA $104,552
Sedgwick Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office $71,186
Sedgwick StepStone $285,842
Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $691,510
Sedgwick Wichita Children’s Home $423,287
Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $718,123
Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $296,716
Shawnee City of Topeka Police Department $65,909
Shawnee Disability Rights Center of Kansas $688,930
Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $761,263
Shawnee Kansas Legal Services $793,540
Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $86,059
Shawnee Mothers Against Drunk Driving $156,992
Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $513,764
Wyandotte Foster Adopt Connect $224,898
Wyandotte Friends of Yates $771,764
Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $1,046,033
Wyandotte The Family Conservancy $201,221
Wyandotte Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept. $371,085
Wyandotte Veronica’s Voice $26,828
TOTAL $21,972,342

 

Previous articleKansas Volleyball Association Week 5 Rankings – 10/7/2020
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to remove Aruba. Aruba was previously...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly and KDOT Announce Short Line Rail Improvement Projects

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced this morning the recipients of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s new Short Line Rail Fund...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Establishes Office of Broadband Development, Announces Nearly $50 Million in Grants for Broadband Access Expansion

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-67 to establish the Office of Broadband Development and announced the distribution of nearly $50...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards. Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 5 Rankings – 10/7/2020

Derek Nester - 0
October 7, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect...
Read more