Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.

Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA grant program funds. Direct services available to crime victims include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing, and mental health services. The award recipients provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. VOCA funds help crime victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a victimization; understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily li

“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”

A total of $21,972,342 was awarded to 69 organizations.