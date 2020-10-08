Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $21 Million in Grants for Crime Victim Assistance Programs

Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance grant awards.
Community-based organizations and local and state agencies that provide services directly to crime victims are eligible to receive VOCA grant program funds. Direct services available to crime victims include crisis counseling, telephone and onsite information and referrals, criminal justice support and advocacy, shelter, transitional housing, and mental health services. The award recipients provide these services in response to the emotional, psychological, or physical needs of crime victims and survivors. VOCA funds help crime victims and survivors stabilize their lives after a victimization; understand and participate in the criminal justice system; and restore a measure of security and safety to their daily li
“The services made available by these funds will go towards supporting the many survivors of crime each year,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know these organizations will use the grants to continue providing the necessary care to people who count on these services in the aftermath of their traumatic experiences.”
A total of $21,972,342 was awarded to 69 organizations.
|2021 VOCA Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Allen
|Hope Unlimited
|$346,637
|Barton
|Barton County Attorney’s Office
|$42,947
|Barton
|Family Crisis Center
|$547,129
|Butler
|Butler County Attorney’s Office
|$39,800
|Butler
|Family Life Center
|$92,318
|Butler
|Sunlight Child Advocacy Center
|$265,979
|Butler
|Tri-County CASA
|$56,217
|Cloud
|North Central Kansas CASA
|$57,403
|Crawford
|Children’s Advocacy Center
|$82,502
|Crawford
|Safehouse Crisis Center
|$346,561
|Douglas
|Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|$48,725
|Douglas
|Elizabeth Ballard Community Services Child Advocacy Center
|$89,572
|Douglas
|The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
|$293,839
|Douglas
|The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|$513,073
|Ellis
|Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|$541,208
|Finney
|Family Crisis Services
|$338,733
|Finney
|Spirit of the Plains
|$42,822
|Ford
|CASA-Children Worth Saving
|$82,514
|Ford
|Crisis Center of Dodge City
|$146,647
|Ford
|Ford County Attorney’s Office
|$169,999
|Ford
|Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|$115,163
|Geary
|CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|$45,572
|Harvey
|CASA: A Voice for Children
|$56,011
|Harvey
|Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|$821,642
|Harvey
|Heart to Heart
|$82,665
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$82,388
|Johnson
|CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|$162,000
|Johnson
|Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
|$161,387
|Johnson
|SAFEHOME
|$1,432,045
|Johnson
|Sunflower House
|$617,151
|Leavenworth
|Alliance Against Family Violence
|$184,908
|Leavenworth
|First Judicial District CASA Association
|$217,183
|Lyon
|SOS
|$579,463
|Reno
|BrightHouse
|$467,708
|Reno
|Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center
|$146,711
|Riley
|Crisis Center
|$272,028
|Riley
|Kansas State University
|$330,799
|Riley
|Riley County Police Department
|$71,127
|Riley
|Sunflower CASA Project
|$236,787
|Saline
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services
|$193,983
|Saline
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|$1,000,228
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$787,501
|Sedgwick
|CAC of Sedgwick County
|$743,763
|Sedgwick
|Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|$431,807
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$175,293
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
|$112,902
|Sedgwick
|Roots & Wings CASA
|$104,552
|Sedgwick
|Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
|$71,186
|Sedgwick
|StepStone
|$285,842
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|$691,510
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Children’s Home
|$423,287
|Sedgwick
|Wichita Family Crisis Center
|$718,123
|Seward
|Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|$296,716
|Shawnee
|City of Topeka Police Department
|$65,909
|Shawnee
|Disability Rights Center of Kansas
|$688,930
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$761,263
|Shawnee
|Kansas Legal Services
|$793,540
|Shawnee
|LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|$86,059
|Shawnee
|Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|$156,992
|Shawnee
|YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|$513,764
|Wyandotte
|Foster Adopt Connect
|$224,898
|Wyandotte
|Friends of Yates
|$771,764
|Wyandotte
|Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|$1,046,033
|Wyandotte
|The Family Conservancy
|$201,221
|Wyandotte
|Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.
|$371,085
|Wyandotte
|Veronica’s Voice
|$26,828
|–
|TOTAL
|$21,972,342