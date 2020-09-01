High School Football Broadcast Schedule Change For This Friday

Glen Elder, Kan. – The 2020 high school football season gets underway across Kansas this Friday, and KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake have a late substitution on our broadcast schedule this Friday.

Due to ongoing repairs on our KD Country 94 transmitter, which limits our ability to broadcast at further distances from Glen Elder, we are moving the Hill City at Osborne game to both KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake. This game will be available for audio streaming at http://www.kdcountry94.com as well.

In doing so, the Beloit at Republic County game will be an internet-only video broadcast via the Beloit Trojan Channel. Fans can catch that game Friday at https://team1sports.com/beloit/.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

5:40 p.m. – Football Express Pregame Show | KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake

6:45 p.m. – Pregame Show | KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake

7:00 p.m. – Hill City at Osborne | KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake

7:00 p.m. – Beloit at Republic Co. | Internet Video Stream @ Beloit Channel

10:00 p.m. – Local Scoreboard Show | KD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake