Additional Arrest Made in Greenwood County Homicide

BUTLER COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have made an additional arrest connected to the murder of 78-year-old Danny Shue of Eureka, Kan.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Leon A. Lindsay, 34, of El Dorado, was arrested at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for felony murder, aggravated burglary, felony theft, and conspiracy to commit felony theft. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

Assisting the KBI and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in this arrest were the El Dorado Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and K-9 handlers from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Previously charged in this case were 30-year-old Noah J. E. Farr, of Dighton, 25-year-old Joseph E. Warden, of El Dorado, and a 17-year-old teen from El Dorado, who was not named as he is a juvenile.

Charges are accusations, and all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The Greenwood County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.